Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.75% of Ralph Lauren worth $238,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Shares of RL stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

