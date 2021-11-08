Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,557 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 437.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 221.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $5,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

