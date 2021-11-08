Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Reaches $104.69 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $104.69 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $20.28 or 0.00031037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00099409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

