Ratecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $163,079.02 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Ratecoin has a market cap of $163,079.02 and $12.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 117.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

