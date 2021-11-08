Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $12.46 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $933.09 million and approximately $140.83 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $12.46 or 0.00019097 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00080598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,260.58 or 1.00019953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.95 or 0.07140426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,886,587 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

