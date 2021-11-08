Raymond James Analysts Give Magna International (NYSE:MGA) a $68.00 Price Target

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) received a $68.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Magna International stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.84. 97,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

