Raymond James Trims M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price to $77.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $79.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $39.37 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

