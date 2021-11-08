Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$18.69 Average PT from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE:REAL traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.24. 65,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.85 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.45.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

