Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.24. 65,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,246. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.17.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.