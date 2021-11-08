Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.77 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.