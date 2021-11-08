ReapChain Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and $588,755.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00236004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

