Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CyrusOne (CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/29/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

10/20/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

10/11/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,883. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

