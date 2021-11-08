Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):

11/5/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/12/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

