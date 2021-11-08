RED (RED) Market Capitalization Hits $675,586.43

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, RED has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $675,586.43 and approximately $66,296.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00337299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000083 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars.

