Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Sells $262,800.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $391.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

