Red Violet (RDVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $447.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48.

Get Red Violet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,101 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Red Violet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Red Violet as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.