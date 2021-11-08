Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 2,799.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.