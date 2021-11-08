Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VIST opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.22. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

