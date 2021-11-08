Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.66% of iMedia Brands worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $4,650,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 115.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $6,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

