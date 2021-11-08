Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $4.66 Million Investment in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,600 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $63.95 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

