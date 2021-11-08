Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 57,280 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in United Community Banks by 23.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 30.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

