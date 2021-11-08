Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.