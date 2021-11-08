Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 463,300 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFGP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 246,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.