Repro Med Systems (KRMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. On average, analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 million, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

