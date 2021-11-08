Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 96.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $514,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Republic Services by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

RSG stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.