Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.64.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.59 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

