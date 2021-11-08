Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LUMN stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 85,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,094,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,911 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

