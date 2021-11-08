Retirement Group LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 274.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $186.27. 4,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $186.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

