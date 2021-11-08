Retirement Group LLC Acquires 4,134 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.32. 184,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,354,704. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.47 and its 200 day moving average is $168.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

