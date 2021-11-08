Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.79. 612,439 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.