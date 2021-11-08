Retirement Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

AAPL traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,391,109. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

