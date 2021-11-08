Retirement Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.54. 17,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,451. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

