Retirement Group LLC Has $578,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 86,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. 75,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,175. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37.

