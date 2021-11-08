Retirement Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of PGX remained flat at $$15.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

