Retirement Group LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,656,043. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

