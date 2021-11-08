Retirement Group LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

In other news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

