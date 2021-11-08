Retirement Group LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $470.78. The stock had a trading volume of 139,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,039. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $351.87 and a 12-month high of $472.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.66 and a 200 day moving average of $436.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

