Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

RVNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

