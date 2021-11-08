Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.83.
In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
