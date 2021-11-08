Reviewing Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Bank and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $358.26 million 3.86 $88.59 million $2.91 15.43 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 3.26 -$1.72 million $1.45 20.03

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. National Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 30.41% 11.78% 1.42% Amerant Bancorp 18.58% 7.88% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Bank and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 3 4 0 2.57

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.29, indicating a potential downside of 9.52%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Summary

National Bank beats Amerant Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

