Reviewing Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 0.97 $65.25 million $0.81 20.77 Coupang $11.97 billion 4.34 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baozun and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

Baozun currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 46.25%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 53.21%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Baozun.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.06% 6.36% 3.79% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coupang beats Baozun on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

