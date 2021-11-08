Reviewing Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) and Its Peers

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS: GRUSF) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grown Rogue International to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -647.06, suggesting that its stock price is 64,806% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International’s rivals have a beta of -12.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85% Grown Rogue International Competitors -55.63% -44.79% -5.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International Competitors 354 1912 2855 54 2.50

Grown Rogue International currently has a consensus price target of $0.68, indicating a potential upside of 588.26%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million -$2.28 million -4.94 Grown Rogue International Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million 25.47

Grown Rogue International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grown Rogue International rivals beat Grown Rogue International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.