RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

RMI opened at $22.42 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

