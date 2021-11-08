Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $216,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.