RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.