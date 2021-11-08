Robert W. Baird Increases Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $122.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

