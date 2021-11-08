Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

BATS:PICK opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $37.91.

