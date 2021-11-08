Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Infinera by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.