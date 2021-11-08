Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 217.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 141,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 353.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.