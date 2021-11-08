Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $207.50 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

