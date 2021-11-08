Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s share price rose 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 95,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,400,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

RMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $659.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth about $6,166,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 101,601 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

